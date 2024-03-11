More pro-Wike supporters collapse structure for Fubara

Barely four days after Achor Nna, the councillor representing the ward of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, resigned his position to support Governor Siminalayi Fubara, another group of Wike’s supporters have collapsed their structure for the Rivers governor.

The latest to join Fubara’s camp is a group of 12 men who were Local Government Coordinators of Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), a political pressure group that was instrumental in the massive mobilization at the grassroots for the FCT minister while contesting the governorship elections in Rivers State since 2015. The coordinators represent Ogu/Bolo, Port Harcourt City, Opobo/Nkoro, Gokana, Bonny, Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Oyigbo, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Obio/Akpor local government area where the Wike comes from.

The former coordinator in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Collins Onunwo, who led the delegation to the Governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt, said they decided to resign their leadership positions in GDI to protect, defend, and promote the interest of Rivers State and its people. Onunwo, who was a former caretaker chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, said the group has no option but to support Fubara, having freely given their votes and mandate to him, a decision that has been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

He pledged the determination and dedication of the former GDI coordinators to the success of the policies and programmes of the present administration. “We want the public, Rivers people, and all Nigerians to know that GDI is the group founded by the former governor and now Federal Capital Territory Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike. That group brought him to power in 2015 and supported his ambition in 2019. That group is his strength,” he said.