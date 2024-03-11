Mother’s Day: Grace Ike advocates inclusivity for women

House of Representatives Press Corps Celebrates Mothers’ Day, Advocates Inclusivity and Family Care. As we celebrate Mothers’ Day, the House of Representatives Press Corps, under the leadership of Chairperson Grace Ike, calls for mothers everywhere to be celebrated and honored for the great work they continue to do as caregivers, nation builders, and agents of change.

Chairperson Grace Ike emphasizes the invaluable contributions of mothers to our families and nation, urging us to honor their work and sacrifices made on behalf of their children and in championing inclusivity and nurturing the home front. According to the gender rights activist, “motherhood is a journey that requires balancing multiple responsibilities and challenges. Despite these challenges, mothers are relentless in their pursuit of creating inclusive environments and fostering harmony within their families. “The resilience and strength of mothers, both within the confines of their homes and in the broader context of nation-building, should be acknowledged and celebrated,” she said.

In addition to advocating for inclusivity, Chairperson Ike charges mothers with the essential task of prioritizing the well-being of their families. Emphasizing the importance of cultivating loving relationships with husbands and nurturing environments for children to thrive, mothers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our society. “It is imperative that we honor their sacrifices and contributions, not only on Mothers’ Day but every day. Let us cherish and support the mothers in our lives, recognizing their resilience and unwavering love. Mothers are the cornerstone of our families and the bedrock of our nation,” adds Chairperson Grace Ike.

The House of Representatives Press Corps extends its warmest wishes to all mothers on this special day, calling on us all to celebrate the enduring spirit of motherhood and work towards building a more inclusive and compassionate world for future generations. The House of Representatives Press Corps serves as the primary liaison between the legislative body and the media, facilitating transparency and communication within the government. Led by Chairperson Grace Ike, the Press Corps is committed to upholding the principles of democracy and promoting open dialogue within the House of Representatives.