Ramadan: Sultan, Govs, call for unity, prayers for Nigeria

Governors have called for unity and urged Nigerian Muslims to pray for the country as Ramadan begins on Monday. The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar had on Sunday confirmed the sighting of the moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 1445AH.

In a post shared by the National Moonsighting Committee Nigeria on its X handle on Sunday, the Sultan called on Muslims across the country to commence fasting on Monday, March 11, 2024. “Consequently, Monday the 11th day of March 2024 will count as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH. We, therefore, call on Muslims across the country to commence fast accordingly. We call on all Muslims to use the glorious month of Ramadan for extra prayers for our leaders and country, Nigeria.

“We appeal to the well-meaning individuals amongst us to assist the vulnerable and poor with food and other items during this glorious month to cushion the effect of hardship being experienced in the country. May Allah SWT reward our Ibadat with Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ramadan Kareem to all Muslims in Nigeria and the world over,” he said.

Following the declaration, governors across the country called on the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for the unity and peace of the country. The first to lead the charge was the Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, who called for unity and urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for lives and properties during the season.

He advised the Muslim Ummah to utilise the sacred month for fervent prayers, to seek relief amid present economic hardships, and pray for peace, development, and prosperity of Gombe State and Nigeria at large.