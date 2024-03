Nigeria’s football teams at the All African Games – the Flying Eagles and the Falconets – both won their matches in the competition late Monday.

The Falconets mauled Senegal 4-0 to move to the semi-final of the Games courtesy of goals from Loveth Edeh, Motunrayo Ezekiel, Chioma Olise, and an own goal.

Monday’s victory for Coach Christopher Danjuma’s ladies came days after they defeated Morocco 2-0 in their first match, meaning they reached the next stage of the Games as winners of Group B.