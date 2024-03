Manchester United will face holders Chelsea – a repeat of last season’s final – in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals. Tottenham and Leicester, both in the last four for the first time, will meet in the other sei.

Chelsea, who beat Manchester United 1-0 in last May’s final, are going for a quadruple in Emma Hayes’ final season as their boss. The semi-final dates are Saturday, 13 April and Sunday, 14 April.

Women’s FA Cup semi-final draw:

Manchester United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City