JAMB warns parents against enrolling minors for UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cautioned parents, against enrolling minors for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede gave the warning while reacting to a suit, filed by one Mrs. Ifeanyi Eke, against the Board, over alleged inappropriate text messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter during her registration.

“How did your girl of 15 years get ready for University now? If she is law-abiding as she claimed. The law today is that you must spend six years before primary school, six years in primary school and six years in secondary school. By that time, you are 18.” “But when you reduce three years, you must have cut corners to make a 15-year-old child ready for University education,” he said. Mrs. Eke had filed a N100m suit against JAMB and three others before the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unsolicited and inappropriate text messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter.

But reacting to the incident in an interview with the press on Tuesday, Oloyede said the Board is ready to meet with the woman, maintaining that the sender of the message was not its staff. The Registrar said since the incident happened, JAMB reported to the security agencies to take appropriate action but the woman did not care, suing for N100 million at the expense of the child.

He said, “The person is not our staff, he is not even a staff of the centre, he is a co-student. He is just like a candidate, an undergraduate in one of the Universities. “And talking about our data, nobody has access to our data. The person got the information from the phone of the underage girl.