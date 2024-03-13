Nigeria opens land, air borders with Niger Republic

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the reopening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with Niger Republic in compliance of the directive by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the presidential directive is in compliance with ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja. According to him, other sanctions imposed on the West African countries have also been lifted with immediate effect. “ECOWAS leaders had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea,” the statement read.

“The President has directed that the following sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted immediately: “Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic. Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between Nigeria and Niger, as well as freeze of all service transactions, including utility services and electricity to Niger Republic.

“Freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks and freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger, state enterprises, and parastatals in commercial banks. “Suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BOAD. Travel bans on government officials and their family members.”