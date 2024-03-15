Olubadan laid to rest in ancestral home

The remains of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, have been laid to rest at his ancestral home in the Alarere compound area of Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

Oba Balogun, who reigned for two years, died at the age of 81 on Thursday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, after a brief illness.

Present to witness the late monarch’s burial is the Oyo state Deputy Governor, Mr Bayo Lawal, who led a delegation of the State Executive Council to the burial.

The Olubadan in council was led by the Otun Olubadan, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja whom other dignitaries joined to pay their last respects to the departed monarch.