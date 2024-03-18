‘I’m With You,’ Tinubu presents APC flag to Edo Gov candidate Okpebholo

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag to the party’s Edo State governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

During the presentation at the Aso Villa in Abuja, the President expressed optimism that the ruling party is on the path to victory in the September election in Edo. Addressing a gathering of party stalwarts led by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, the President pledged that the party would stand with the candidates ”like the wall of Gibraltar”

”If you are happy; we are happy. If you are determined; we are determined. We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you like the wall of Gibraltar. That is all I can assure you. The party is supreme, but victory is superior and very important,” the President saidm according to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu commended the leadership of the party in Edo for their efforts towards the success of the candidates and the party.