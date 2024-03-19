Senate asks FG to compensate families of slain soldiers

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to immediately compensate the families of the 17 murdered soldiers. The request was made during a session on Tuesday, as the senators observed a minute silence in honour of the military personnel who lost their lives on Thursday in Okuama Community, Delta state.

During the session, a motion of urgent importance on the killing of the Nigerian Army personnel and the necessity for an urgent investigation was moved by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua.

A directive was then given to the committees on army, navy and defence, to liaise with the Nigerian Army to investigate the matter.

The federal government was also urged to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are identified, apprehended, and made to face the full consequences of their actions through a fair and transparent legal process.

Days after the murder, the Defence Headquarters said 17 personnel including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were among those killed.