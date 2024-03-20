Ghana stands still, as athletics lights up atmosphere at African Games 2023

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium has become a cauldron of excitement and fervor as the athletics events unfold at the African Games 2023 in Accra. The atmosphere has been charged with intrigue, joy, laughter, and goosebumps as teams from across the continent showcase their prowess on the track and field.

Team Ghana has been at the heart of the celebration, delighting fans with remarkable performances that have earned them a collection of medals. However, it’s Team Nigeria that has asserted dominance in the competition, clinching an impressive tally of four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals by the close of business on Tuesday.

The organization of the Games has been commendable, with the stadium turnout reflecting the enthusiasm and support of the Ghanaian populace. Spectators have been treated to thrilling displays of athleticism, while the ambiance has been further elevated by the melodious serenades of Ghanaian music.

Amidst the spectacle, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Ussif, graced the event to witness the moments of euphoria and joy firsthand. Alongside iconic Ghanaian athletes, he soaked in the electric atmosphere, a microcosm of the outstanding efforts of Ghana’s sports minister ensuring the success of the Games.

Athletes and officials have been showering encomiums on Ghana’s sports minister for a fantastic job in making sure Ghana is delivering an outstanding tourney thus far, a reflection of the dedication, commitment and hard work invested behind the scenes.