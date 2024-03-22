Buy homemade goods to strengthen naira, presidency tells Nigerians

The presidency believes patronage of made-in-Nigeria products is key to strengthening the naira and wants citizens to buy goods produced in the country to make that happen. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a press briefing with the State House Correspondents on Friday.

“One, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to communicate very clearly to our people, that there has never been a more important time in our history to actively agree together,” he said. “That we will patronize and purchase made-in-Nigeria products across all value chains across all sectors.” He said this is one of the decisions taken by President Tinubu to ensure the continued strengthening of the Nigerian naira against other global currencies.

The President’s media aide also highlighted government interventions such as the presidential conditional grant scheme providing 1 million nano enterprises with non-repayable grants up to N50,000 and N75 billion to 75 large manufacturers employing over 1,000 Nigerians each as some of the efforts the government is making to improve the lives of Nigeria. He said the President is doing everything he can to ensure that he steps in to ease the burden on families while also ensuring that he holds the public sector and the Federal Government of Nigeria accountable for prudent spending.

This he noted, is demonstrated by ensuring a drastic cut down on travel expenditures, ensuring that with the temporary ban that is being put in place from April 1 on all but unnecessary foreign travel, which will save over N5 billion per quarter. On minimum wage, Ngelale said the President wants to bring sustainable strength to the currency before putting a new minimum wage for the workers.