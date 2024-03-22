NEC approves 617m Investment in Digital, Creative Enterprises

National Economic Council (NEC) has endorsed the implementation of the $617.7 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. At its 140th meeting held virtually Thursday, chairman of the Council, Vice President Kashim Shettima declared the firm resolve of the renewed hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to leave a legacy of prosperity and opportunity for all Nigerians.

He told state governors to nominate persons to represent each geo-political zone at the zonal level and focal persons to lead the implementation of the programme in their respective states. He assured that as the scheme becomes operational in the coming weeks, implementation across the country will be diligent, committed and forthright. In his opening remarks at the meeting, Sen. Shettima assured that the administration will not rest on its oars until the citizens begin to bask in the opportunities they were promised, noting that it is the reason why the government is prioritizing skill acquisition and job creation.

Senator Shettima specifically noted that prioritizing whatever offers Nigerians a means to earn a living with dignity are part of President Tinubu’s eight-point agenda. He said, “But two things are clear: one, we won’t ever regret paving the way for the acquisition of skills that meet the needs of the global markets; two, our actions today will shape the economic landscape of tomorrow, and so it’s incumbent upon us to ensure that we leave a legacy of prosperity and opportunity for all Nigerians.

“When we empower entrepreneurs and small business owners, we unlock the potential for innovation, job creation, and economic growth. By providing access to financing, training, and mentorship programs, we unleash the entrepreneurial spirit that lies within every Nigerian, catalysing a wave of economic prosperity that benefits us all. We cannot achieve this without inclusivity and equitable access to opportunities. This is the ladder we must offer to every disadvantaged citizen”.