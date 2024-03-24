AfricanGames2023: Ghana rules African youth football, as male and female teams win gold

…Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif salutes doggedness of both teams

Ghana has once again solidified itself on the zenith of African youth football, as the nation shone brightly with gold medals in the men’s and women’s football event at the African Games 2023. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Ussif has applauded the teams for making the country proud and showing the strength of Ghanaian football. He asserted that Ghana’s grassroots and youth development plan will continue to support greater development and provide a pathway for transition into the senior team. “We are proud to have witnessed the victorious outings of our men’s and women’s team at the African Games,” said Ussif.

“It is a reflection of our hardwork and determination to ensure we produce top tier talents who will go on to represent the Black Stars and the Black Queens in the future. I give kudos to the players and coaches for their commitment to success and for making Ghana proud.” “We will continue to work hard and ensure our future is secured and we produce the national teams of our dreams.” The Black Princesses of Ghana won gold in female football after defeating Nigeria’s falconets 2-1 in an extraordinary fight back after extra time. The victory in Cape Coast on Thursday meant Ghana dethroned Nigeria to become the champions of the African Games.

In the men’s game, Ghana defeated a strong-willed Uganda 1-0 on Friday to claim gold medal. With these wins, Ghana has made a statement as to its prowess on the continent as it concerns youth football. The African Games hits crescendo as its closing ceremony takes centre stage on Saturday, after two weeks of actions, thrills, tears, laughter, joy and goosebumps.