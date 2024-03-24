Who benefits from FG’s alleged N800 m cost of bringing Kanu to court? – Family

Family of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has sought to know who benefits from the alleged whopping N800 million that the Federal Government spends as the cost of bringing him to court any time he is to makes court appearance. This is as the family has raised fresh concern over the IPOB’s failing health, saying he needs urgent medical attention to avert a major health crisis.

Spokesman of the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with newsmen on Saturday afternoon, said the family heard that the Federal Government spent N800 million each time he was brought to court. His words:” Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has finally become a money-minting venture for a few corrupt individuals in the corridors of power. “We heard that Government spends N800 million each time he is brought to court. Then, we want to know who the beneficiaries of the said money are? “Government should tell the people who collects and spends the money, and on what. “Our fear is that if it’s true that such humongous amount of money were spent on bringing him to court any time he is to appear, then it may be impossible to grant him bail any time soon because the cabal benefiting from his continued incarceration may not be willing to let go of their oil well.”

The family which recently berated the Igbo political class for allegedly abandoning their son, expressed deep worry over his health condition. ” We got information this morning that he is critically down. He has not been granted access to his personal doctors, and he urgently needs cardiologist. He should not be allowed to die in DSS custody”. The family, once again, called on the international community, to prevail on Nigeria to release the IPOB Leader who, it said, “is unjustly held for demanding the freedom of his Biafra people “.

Kanu has remained in a solitary confinement at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 21 when he was abducted and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya.