FG files tax evasion charges against Binance

In a significant move aimed at upholding fiscal responsibility and preserving the economic integrity of the nation, the Federal Government has taken legal action against Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform. The charges, formally lodged at the Federal High Court in Abuja, were announced on Monday by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Designated as suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, the lawsuit implicates Binance with a four-count tax evasion accusation. Accompanying the crypto company as second and third defendants in the suit are Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, both senior executives of Binance currently held in custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The charges leveled against Binance include allegations of non-payment of Value-Added Tax (VAT), Company Income Tax, failure to file tax returns, and complicity in aiding customers to evade taxes through its platform.

Furthermore, the Federal Government accuses Binance of neglecting to register with FIRS for tax purposes and contravening existing tax regulations within the country. One of the counts in the lawsuit pertains to Binance’s purported failure to collect and remit various categories of taxes to the federation, as stipulated by Section 40 of the FIRS Establishment Act 2007 as amended. This section explicitly addresses the non-deduction and non-remittance of taxes, prescribing penalties and potential imprisonment for defaulting entities.

The charges outline specific instances where Binance allegedly violated tax laws, such as the failure to issue invoices for VAT purposes, thereby impeding the determination and payment of taxes by subscribers. “Any company that conducts business exceeding N25 million annually is deemed, by the Finance Act, to be present in Nigeria,” the FIRS noted in a statement.