Zulum releases ₦1bn for training of teachers in Borno

The sum of ₦1billion has been released by the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, to train teachers across the 27 Local Government Areas in the state. During the inauguration of the newly appointed 27 educational secretaries for the local government education authorities in the state on Tuesday, Zulum said the training will include one thousand teachers identified to have ‘O’ level certificates, and those without certificates but have the requisite experiences.

The secretaries were selected following the 2019 review of the state government’s compulsory education law for 2005. The law allows the political appointment of education secretaries with the status and privileges of a permanent secretary. This comes two months after the suspension of teachers’ verification by the governor.

Before declaring training for the teachers, Prof. Zulum said priority would be given to the education sector by his administration has reduced the number of out-of-school children from two million to eight hundred thousand within the past five years. Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Engr Abba Wakilbe, decried the bastardised state of the education sector, which according to him was orchestrated by poor administration.

Prof Zulum also announced a monthly impress of five hundred thousand naira, a Hilux van and a golf wagon for each of the twenty-seven education secretaries to ease their operations at the LGAs.