Despite NLC’s opposition, Abure re-elected as LP National Chairman

Despite the opposition of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Julius Abure has been re-elected as the National Chairman of Labour Party for a second term by a unanimous affirmation of delegates.

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu declared him the winner during the party’s national convention that held on Wednesday in Nnewi, Anambra State. Abure has been having a running battle with the NLC leadership led by Joe Ajaero.

Earlier, the NLC called for Abure’s resignation as party chairman and the immediate constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention for the party. On March 20, workers who were not allowed access into the party office gathered around the premises chanting songs against and demanding the sack of the Labour Party Chairman whom they accused of financial impropriety.

The leadership of rival camps in the party both faulted the picking of the LP by the NLC, though they disagree over the party’s leadership. According to the LP, the party’s leadership is not answerable to the congress.

Last Thursday, former NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, weighed in on the crisis, saying the LP is answerable to the congress.