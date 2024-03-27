[LIVE] Delta 17: Military holds burial for gallant soldiers

The bodies of 17 gallant military personnel killed on March 14, 2024 in the Okuama village of the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have arrived the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, for burial.

The remains of the soldiers gruesomely murdered by vicious residents of the riverine village when the men in uniform were on a peace mission to warring Okuama and Okoloba communities in the area will be interred with full military honour.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu will be at the solemn event in “honour of our men of gallantry and valor” who paid the supreme price.