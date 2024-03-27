Okuama: Tinubu to attend burial of slain soldiers today

Barring any last-minute changes, the 17 military personnel who were killed in Okuama, a community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, will be buried today (Wednesday). The Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 13 soldiers of the battalion were among those killed on March 14.

The soldiers had “responded to a distress call” following trouble between the Okuama and Okoloba communities. They were said to have been ambushed by irate youths during a communal clash over a land dispute in Bomadi and Okuoma communities in the state.

According to reports, the beheaded corpses of the slain soldiers were later recovered from neighbouring rivers, while the stomachs and hearts of others were ripped off.

The horrific manner in which the military personnel were killed drew condemnation from authorities including President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Senate and the defence headquarters. Angry Tinubu described it as an attack on the nation and gave marching orders to security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the attack.