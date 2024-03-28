Alleged Tax Evasion: FG to arraign Binance, two others on April 4

The Federal Government will on April 4 arraign Binance Holdings Limited and its two top officials; Tigran Gambaryan and fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla, on allegations bordering on tax evasion. Binance, Mr Gambaryan and Mr Anjarwalla, listed as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively, are expected to be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja on a four-count charge.

