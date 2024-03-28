Biden, Trump campaign in New York on Thursday

A monster fundraiser for one, a tribute to a fallen police officer for the other, President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump will be on the campaign trail in New York on Thursday. The 81-year-old Democrat Biden will take part in a fundraising evening alongside two of his predecessors, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

His campaign team has already announced a “historic” collection of more than $25 million. Late-night TV comic Stephen Colbert will host a debate between the three Democratic leaders. Singers Lizzo and Queen Latifah, among others, will perform at the event, to be held at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan in front of 5,000 people.

The star-studded fundraiser is the first event of its kind to feature the three Democratic presidents. According to NBC News, guests can pay $100,000 for a photo with the trio. “The numbers don’t lie: today’s event is a massive show of force and a true reflection of the momentum to reelect the Biden-Harris ticket,” Jeffrey Katzenberg, the campaign’s chief fundraiser, said in a statement, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris.

He contends that Biden will raise more money in one evening than Trump did in the entire month of February.