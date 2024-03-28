Court ordered release of 313 suspected terrorists to Borno Govt – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said a Federal High Court in Borno has ordered the release of no fewer than 313 suspected terrorists arrested by the military. Briefing journalists in Abuja on the military operations, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Buba Edward, said the court ordered their release for lack of evidence to nail the suspects after the investigation.

“During the week, as follow up to a court order of the Federal High Court in Maiduguri. A total of 313 suspects in detention for terrorism-related offenses were to be released to the Borno State government.

“The court ordered the release for want of evidence after the conclusion of the investigation and other ancillary matters.

“Accordingly, they would be handed over to the Borno State Government for further action,” the defence spokesman said, adding that the cases were prosecuted by the Department of Prosecution and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

He also gave an update on suspected criminals arrested by troops in several parts of the country. In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed at least 50 terrorists in Borno and Adamawa states respectively. The suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents were neutralised in Gwoza, Gamboru Ngala, Bama LGAs Borno as well as Madagali LGA of Adamawa States.