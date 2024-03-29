DisCos apologise as national grid collapses second time in 2024

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have pleaded for understanding from their customers as the country plunged into another blackout due to grid collapse – the second time this year. It collapsed on February 4, throwing the nation into darkness.

The national electricity grid collapsed at 4:30 pm on Thursday, throwing millions of homes and businesses into darkness. Data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) indicated that the grid collapsed at about 4:00 pm, and dropped from 2,984 megawatts (MW) to zero in an hour, with all 21 plants connected to the grid ceasing operations by 5:00 pm.

While confirming the development and explaining the reason for the nationwide blackout, some of the DisCos, said the grid collapse had caused their feeders to become inactive. Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in a statement on Thursday, begged for understanding from its customers after confirming that the current power outage was due to a system failure from the national grid.

“The system collapsed at about 16:28 hours today 28 March 2024, causing the outage currently being experienced across our franchise area,” AEDC posted on its X handle. “We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply.”