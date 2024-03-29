Nigerians mark Good Friday amid biting economy

Christians across Nigeria have joined their counterparts globally to mark Good Friday – a prelude to the Easter celebration – amid the high cost of living and security challenges in the country. Good Friday is a remembrance of the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. In cities across the country, some churches are expected to hold services. Processions tagged the Passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ would also take place.

At the Saint Peter Cathedral in the diocese of Bukuru, Plateau State, worshippers joined their counterparts to observe the day. In his sermon, Curate of the Cathedral Reverend Adewale Kolawole stressed the importance of forgiveness. To mark the day, top government dignitaries including President Bola Tinubu, governors, and others, felicitated the Christian faithful on the occasion.

In his message, Tinubu called on Nigerians to be compassionate to one another and work in unity. He called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, and sacrifice associated with the season. “The President warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season,” presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said.

“President Tinubu notes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.”