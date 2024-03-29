Tinubu preaches unity, compassion at Easter, hails Nigerians’ sacrifices

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Christians in Nigeria and around the world as they celebrate the Easter season. Easter is an event that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It also symbolises Christ’s victory over sin and death.

To mark the day, Tinubu in a Friday statement called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice, and compassion associated with the season. “The President warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season,” presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in the statement.

“President Tinubu notes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.”