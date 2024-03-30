I stand with you, Buhari assures Tinubu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has assured his successor of full support to the success of his administration. Buhari gave the assurance during a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu during which he congratulated the latter on his 72nd birthday.

This was disclosed in a terse statement on Friday by the former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, saying Buhari also prayed for sound health of Tinubu. Noting that the former president followed his public statement on Tinubu’s birthday with a telephone conversation, Garba said his principal commended Tinubu for what he described as excellent leadership.

“In the course of the conversation, the former president said he was fully committed to the success of the APC administration under President Tinubu,” the statement reads. “In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements.”

Earlier, governors poured out congratulatory messages for the president who clocked 72 years on Friday.