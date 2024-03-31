Christians mark Easter amid messages of hope, love and joy

Christians in Nigeria today join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Easter which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, symbolising His victory over death.

The celebration is culminated by the passion of Christ which was preceded by the season of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and penance. The Passion Week also referred to by Christians as the Holy Week was the period Jesus Christ suffered all kinds of humiliation in the hands of the Romans, resulting in his crucifixion on the Good Friday.

He was buried and on the third day, He resurrected and the celebration of His rise from the grave by Christians for over 2000 years has continued till today.

And as it always is, many churches in Nigeria are joining others across the globe to celebrate the Easter this year and have been enjoined to pursue love, peace and joy.