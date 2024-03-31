Govs preach love, peace and unity as Christians celebrate Easter

As Christians in Nigerian join their counterparts around the globe to mark this year’s Easter celebration, most governors in Nigeria have enjoined them to imbibe love and other virtues that will engender peace and unity in the country. Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is the culmination of Holy Week, which is preceded by Lent, a 40-day period of fasting.

In his Easter message, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, called on the people of the State to, in the spirit of Easter, emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by living in love and promoting peace, and unity. The message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor noted that the Easter celebration signals an assurance of a new beginning, not only to Christians but for the entire State.

He, however, emphasised that all the measures taken so far by his Administration were in the best interest of the State and for the general good of the people. “As a Government, our conscience is clear. We mean well for Rivers people. We came prepared for seamless, people-oriented service to the State. And we intend no harm whatsoever to anybody in the course of providing good governance.

“Let me thank you for your support and cooperation, even as we continue to work collectively to keep our dear Rivers State safe and secure for every resident and visitor. “So, as you celebrate Easter, remember the reason for the season. Also remember to continue to put our Government in your prayers at this time and always, so that collectively, we can achieve the goals we have set for ourselves in efforts to deliver on our mandate,” he added.