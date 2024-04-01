FG approves N25bn to enhance healthcare delivery

The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of N25bn to the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), to expand and enhance healthcare delivery to Nigerians.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, disclosed this while reaffirming the unrelenting commitment of the present administration to transforming the healthcare system to attain Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) for Nigerians. In a statement signed by a spokesperson for the ministry, Deworitshe Patricia, on Sunday in Abuja, the minister said health transformation, renewal and accessibility would be achieved with the approval of a Sector Wide Approach (SWAp), and the Health Sector Renewal Investment Programme (NHSRIP).

According to him, deliberating on the advancement of Nigeria’s primary healthcare delivery through SWAp, the assessment revealed the need for reforms in the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) its programmes, operations, fiduciary system of accountability and public trust, adding that all states and Federal Capital Territory have committed to a remediation plan, pledging to improve health services for Nigerians.

Pate explained that the guidelines would be revised to cover health services rendered to the indigent population while aiming to reduce maternal mortality rates, out-of-pocket payments and standardised healthcare quality across primary healthcare facilities. He said, “Recognising the need for a more robust governance structure and clearer guidelines, the Ministry and its development partners are committed to making healthcare services accessible to Nigerian women, children and for all citizens, especially those in the vulnerable groups.