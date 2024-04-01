Terrorists neutralised as troops raid kingpin’s enclaves in Zamfara

Nigerian Army troops deployed for Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in Katsina and Zamfara States have raided terrorists’ enclaves resulting in the elimination of some terrorists.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, the Army said that in an operation in Zamfara on March 29, 2024, troops raided the den of a notorious terrorists’ kingpin, Hassan Yantagwaye, in the Tsafe Local Government Area. Yantagwaye and his group have allegedly been responsible for kidnappings and acts of terrorism in some parts of North West Nigeria.

During the operation, troops overpowered the terrorists in an ensuing gun battle, neutralising three of them and recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition. Troops also destroyed the terrorists’ camps. The Army also said troops intercepted 441 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa at Molegede village in the Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, also on March 29, 2024.

“The vigilant troops uncovered the illicit substances being conveyed in a Mazda Saloon car, after the smugglers absconded, abandoning the vehicle on sighting the troops. “The vehicle and illicit products will be handed over to the appropriate agency after preliminary investigations,” the statement read.