‘Political Buccaneers’, Wike slams Rivers PDP leaders for supporting Fubara 

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, labelling them as “political buccaneers”.

Wike, who was governor of the oil-rich South-South state from May 2015 to May 2023, blasted PDP leaders in the state for declaring support for his former political son, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. PDP leader in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo; ex-PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; ex-governorship aspirant, Celestine Omehia; and ex-lawmaker, Austin Opara; had last week declared support for Fubara and called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike.

However, reacting on Tuesday, Wike said Sekibo, Secondus, Omehia and Opara were all expired politicians not worthy to be called “elder statesmen”. The FCT minister claimed he kicked them out of the PDP and insisted that Secondus was no longer a member of the PDP as his suspension was validated by the court.

“The other day, I saw a political conference organised by transactional politicians. Political vampires, political buccaneers,” Wike said.