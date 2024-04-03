Banditry: Zamfara Govt imposes curfew along Sokoto, Katsina borders

The Zamfara State Government has ordered immediate restriction of movement along the state’s borders with Katsina and Sokoto from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am due to the resurgence of terrorists’ attacks on innocent travelers.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mannir Haidara, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the directive was part of the decision of the State Security Council meeting.

“As of today, the State Government has ordered restriction of movement along Yankara border of Zamfara with Katsina state and Bimasa Zamfara border with Sokoto State from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily,” he said. He said this was to tackle the incessant kidnapping of travelers along the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua highway.

According to the commissioner, all motorists and travelers are directed to abide by the government’s order as security agencies are directed to monitor the two borders and ensure full compliance.