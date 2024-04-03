FCT SWAN election hots up, as Odogwu SWANECO releases electoral guidelines

All is set for the Unified Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT Chapter election, as Sales of nomination forms has began in the capital city. Confirming this in Abuja, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu) said the revalidation of membership has been completed, and the response and cooperation received was tremendous and overwhelming. He said that sales of form began on Monday, 1st April, and the enthusiasm of contestants are second to none. He said that forms are expected to be returned on or before 14th of April.

It would be recalled that the appointment of the former Vice Chairman of FCT Football Association, Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu) as SWANECO Chairman was announced by the National President of SWAN, Isaiah Benjamin earlier in March at a Congress attended by members of the Association. Other members of the Electoral body include:

Edwin Akwue

Mike Ndidi

Akinkunle Bolarinwa

Modupe Oyewale

While Aniete Patrick will serve as Secretary

The President had said that the appointment of Odogwu will give him the opportunity to serve the Association in line with the responsibilities of the office as indicated in the SWAN Statute. He said that with his experience as a journalist and sports administrator, he expects him to organize a credible election that will unite the sports writers in FCT.

The President enjoined the appointees to justify the confidence reposed on them by the SWAN by contributing their quota to the growth of the Association. Odogwu has served as a member of past SWANECO. The Committee has since released the time table electoral time table and guidelines which is as thus:

SWAN FCT ELECTORAL GUIDELINES 2024

1. Revalidation/Registration of FCT SWAN Members (4-30 March 2024)

2. Sales of Nomination Forms (1st April)

3. Closing of Sales of Forms (14th April)

4. Online Display of list of interested candidates (15th April)

5. Screening of Interested candidates (16th April)

6. Display of Successful Candidates List (16th April)

7. Claims and Objections (18th April)

8) Hearing of Appeals (21st April)

9) Final Display of List of Candidates (21st April)

10. Presentation of Manifesto (25th April)

11. Election/Declaration of Successful Candidates (26th April)

12. Swearing In and Handing over (26th April)

Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu) who is the CEO of Exclusivenews Newspaper was the former Sporting Director of Abia Warriors of Umuahia.