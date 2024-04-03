My boyhood dream was to own a football club – Sunday Dare

Sunday Dare has recounted how his boyhood dream led to establishment of Black Scorpions FC. Dare on Tuesday stated that he has fulfilled that lifelong dream with the unveiling of Black Scorpions FC of Ogbomoso. The event, which brought together esteemed guests from far and wide, marked a significant milestone in Dare’s journey as a sports enthusiast and visionary leader.

Reflecting on his childhood passion for sports, he expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to establish a football club that not only nurtures young talent but also serves as a unifying force within communities. His inspiration stemmed from fond memories of attending matches with his elder brother, where he witnessed firsthand the captivating power of sports to transcend barriers and unite people. “As a young boy, I was captivated by the electrifying atmosphere of football matches,” Dare reminisced. “The unity and camaraderie it fostered among people left an indelible mark on me, igniting a lifelong ambition to create a similar platform for aspiring athletes and societal cohesion.”

Drawing from his experience in sports administration, Dare acknowledged the challenges inherent in launching and sustaining a venture like Black Scorpions FC. He emphasized the critical role of passion in driving success, recognizing the collective effort required to overcome financial and logistical hurdles. “I am humbled to embark on this journey, knowing the immense dedication and resources it demands,” Dare remarked. “But with unyoielding passion and the support of our community, I am confident that Black Scorpions FC will flourish, empowering our youth and fostering national pride.”

In his closing remarks, Dare extended heartfelt appreciation to all attendees and stakeholders who graced the launch, with the special guest of honour being the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye. Others included esteemed ex-internationals such as Olademeji Lawal, Prince Henry George, and Oladunni Oyekale. He also issued a rallying call to private individuals and corporate entities to invest in sports as a catalyst for national development.

“As we embark on this exciting adventure, I urge all stakeholders to join hands in nurturing the talent and potential of our youth,” Dare urged. “Together, we can harness the transformative power of sports to build a stronger, more inclusive society.” With the launch ceremony concluded, Dare conveyed his best wishes to the Black Scorpions FC as they embark on their maiden season this weekend, symbolizing a new chapter in the rich tapestry of Ogbomosoland and Oyo State.