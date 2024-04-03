Security agents hunt gunmen who attacked Anambra police stations

The Joint Security Force in Anambra State has intensified the manhunt for gunmen who attacked two police stations in the state recently.

The hunt for the gunmen has been extended to Obofia Forest, Aguluezuchukwu and Ogboji areas, said police spokesman in the state, Tochuckwu Ikenga. “On 2nd April, 2024 The Police-led Forward Operating Base that is highly mobile struck the insurgents camps in the aforementioned areas.

“Insurgents who had deployed at various locations in ambush were engaged in fierce firefight and were routed from their enclaves which were subsequently destroyed,” the statement read. High-calibre ammunition, cartridges, a locally fabricated rocket launcher, police uniforms and one Ford Pick-Up Truck without number plates were recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who ordered the operation vowed that it would be sustained until the insurgents are completely routed from Anambra State.