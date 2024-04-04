JUST IN: Binance Chief in court over alleged tax evasion

The Federal Government is set to arraign Binance Holdings Limited and its two top officials, Tigran Gambaryan and the fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla on allegations bordering on tax evasion.

The company and its two executives are set for arraignment before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja. One of the defendants, Tigran Gambaryan, arrived at the court at 9:15 am on Thursday while his colleague, Anjarwalla was absent as he was said to be on the run.

The Federal High Court is still observing its Easter vacation and the trial judge is not a vacation judge but the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho, granted the fiat that Justice Nwite handled the case, being a matter of dire National interest.

The defendants are facing a five-count charge of money laundering, and operating specialised businesses in Nigeria without a license.