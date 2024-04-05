PDP NWC has rejected amended Rivers Caretaker Committee list – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the alleged amended list of Caretaker Committee members that has been circulating on social media and appeared in some national newspapers on Thursday.

Governor Fubara, as quoted by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, made this clarification after a meeting with the NWC at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Thursday evening. The Governor reiterated that the decisions made during a previous meeting between the NWC, the Board of Trustees (BOTs), and the PDP Governors’ Forum in Abuja in March still stand.

He further emphasized the party’s stance that the executive officers, whose tenures ended in March, will continue in their respective roles until the NWC-approved three-month extension period expires and new congresses are conducted. Governor Fubara recalled a letter from the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, dated March 27, 2024, addressed to the Rivers State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Aaron Chukwuemeka. The letter had clarified the authentic members of the Caretaker Committees at various levels in Rivers State.

He said the letter had in copy the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; Deputy National Chairman, South, Taofeek Arapaja; himself; the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; and the National Legal Adviser, Ajibade Adeyemi, SAN.

He quoted the letter as saying, “Following the expiration of the elected Ward, LGA, and State Executive Members in Rivers State, the National Working Committee (NWC), pursuant to the provisions of Section 29 (2) (b) of the Constitution of our Party, has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the appointment of the expired Excos as Caretaker Committee Members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, attached to this letter is theauthentic list of the Caretaker Committee Members in Rivers State. These Caretaker Committees shall run the affairs of our Party at their appropriate levels for a period of three (3) months effective from the dates of their expiration, i.e. March 14, 18, 21, 2024 for Wards, LGA, and State, respectively.