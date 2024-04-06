FG to launch new National ID with payment, social capabilities

The Federal Government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), will launch an upgraded national identity card with payment functionality for all types of social and financial services. The innovative card made in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), is to be powered by AfriGO, a National domestic card scheme.

The Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. The National ID card, layered with verifiable National Identity features, is backed by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates NIMC to enrol and issue a General Multipurpose card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents. According to NIMC, the innovation will address the demand for physical identification enabling cardholders prove their identity, access government and private social services.

It will also facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation- building. NIMC noted that only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to request the card. “The card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card. In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking same to bank accounts of their choice.

“The card shall enable eligible persons especially those financially excluded from social and financial services have access to multiple government interventions programs. “In line with data protection regulation and public interest, NIMC remains committed to protecting cardholders’ personal data and will ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols as security features that protect the confidentiality and safety of users’ information,” the statement read in part.