Israeli Army says body of hostage recovered from Gaza

Israel’s army said on Saturday its troops recovered the body of a hostage abducted by Palestinian militants during the October 7 attack on southern Israeli communities.

The recovery of Elad Katzir’s body brings to 12 the number which the army says it has brought home from Gaza during the war. But it gave no comfort to his sister, who blamed Israeli authorities for his death.

“The body of the abductee Elad Katzir, who according to intelligence was murdered in captivity by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation, was rescued overnight from Khan Yunis and returned to Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement.

Katzir, 47 at the time of attack, was abducted from Nir Oz kibbutz community along his mother Hanna. She was released on November 24 during a one-week truce in the war in Gaza. Katzir’s father Avraham was killed during the attack at the kibbutz, the army said.