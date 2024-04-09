Eid-El-Fitr: FG extends public holiday to Thursday

The Federal Government has extended the public holiday for the Eid-El-Fitr celebration to Thursday. On Sunday, it declared a two-day holiday – Tuesday and Wednesday – for the festivities. However, the crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, meaning the Eid celebration will take place on Wednesday. This prompted the Federal Government to add an extra day to the already-declared public holiday.

“The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr,” the Ministry of Interior Permanent Secretary Aishetu Gogo Ndayako said in an early Tuesday statement. “The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”

On Tuesday, the Haramain on its official X handle said the crescent moon which signals the end of the Holy month of Ramadan was not sighted in Saudi Arabia. “The crescent moon was NOT sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024,” the tweet read. “It’s difficult to sight the Shawwal crescent due to the clouds,” the observer of the crescent Abdullah Al-Khudairi said in another post.