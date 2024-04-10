AfDB secures $110,000 grant for Ekiti electricity plan

The African Development Bank, AfDB, said it has secured $110,000 in funding for Ekiti State to facilitate the development of the State Electricity Priority Plan (SEPP).

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, who made this known in Ado Ekiti, stated that the funds were secured from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA).

According to him, the fund approval was made possible after the state requested a grant to support the establishment of the Power Sector Reform Desk in his Ministry for mainstreaming decentralised renewable energy solutions.

Aluko explained that the funding approval, secured through the Africa Energy Sector Technical Assistance Programme (AESTAP), would sponsor three delegates from the state to participate in a hybrid training course on power sector regulation at the Africa School of Regulation (ASR), in addition to consultancy services.

He assured that the Ministry would leave no stone unturned to ensure a steady supply of electricity, potable water, responsive fire services, and an efficient telecommunication system in the state.