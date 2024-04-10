Commercial vehicle plunges into Lagos Lagoon, police search for two victims

Search and rescue operations are ongoing on the Third Mainland Bridge after a commercial vehicle plunged into lagoon, with two passengers missing.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. on Wednesday when the brake of the vehicle failed. Emergency management officials said marine police are leading the search operation for two adults involved in the accident.

Other passengers have been taken to the General Hospital, Lagos Island.

The Federal Government reopened the third mainland bridge on the 4th of April, setting the speed limit at 80 km/hr following extensive repairs over a period of five months.