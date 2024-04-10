VP Shettima says Tinubu committed to Nigeria’s infrastructure development

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu towards boosting Nigeria’s infrastructural needs.

Speaking at his residence in Maiduguri, Borno state where he hosted members of the Borno Elders Forum, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders to the breaking of fast, the Vice President said the President has his eyes on the basic needs and requirements of the nation.

He called for continued support for the Tinubu led administration by all Nigerians as he assured that government’s policies would be immensely beneficial to all and sundry in no distant time. On the challenge of power supply in Maiduguri and some parts of Borno, Senator Shettima noted that the situation has caught the President’s attention and that a directive has been issued by President Tinubu for the situation to be immediately addressed.

Guests who attended the event include the Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; Member representing Maiduguri Federal Constituency, Right Honourable Abdulkadir Rahis; Ya Abba Kolo; Prof Umar Kyari, and Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, among several other guests and stakeholders.