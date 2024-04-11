NAFDAC recalls toxic cough syrup, Benylin

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has recalled the popular cough syrup, Benylin Paediatrics, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson following recent toxicity findings in the laboratory on the product.

In a statement published on its website on Wednesday, the agency said laboratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contains an unacceptable high level of Diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals.

“Benylin Paediatric syrup is indicated for the relief of cough and its congestive symptoms and for the treatment of hay fever and other allergic conditions in children aged 2 to 12 years.

“Diethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.