Paris St-Germain 2-3 Barcelona: Raphinha outshines Kylian Mbappe as youngsters break records

The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals have delivered. And, none more so than Barcelona’s trip to Paris St-Germain as the five-time winners came from behind to earn a 3-2 victory before next Tuesday’s second leg.

Former Leeds winger Raphinha shone in Paris, as Kylian Mbappe failed to impress. There were also some record-breaking teenagers in Barcelona’s side, who showed brilliant resolve in the face of a hostile Parisian crowd when they were trailing.

‘First-class’ Raphinha delivers

Brazil winger Raphinha had never scored in the Champions League before Wednesday’s tie in Paris, but you wouldn’t have known it with the quality of his finishes. For his opener, he capitalised on a mistake from Gianluigi Donnarumma to sweep home a loose ball.

His second, which pulled Barcelona back level, showed superb skill as he watched Pedri’s clipped pass come over his shoulder before he volleyed home with the outside of his left foot.