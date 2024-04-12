Falling container crushes woman to death in Lagos

A falling container has killed a woman in the Ogudu area of Lagos on Friday. The fully loaded 40ft Mack articulated truck fell on a car the woman was inside, leading to her instant death, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said.

“A fully loaded 40fts Mack articulated truck today fell on a Nissan Car (ABJ 692 BG) and instantly killed a woman at the rear of the car while the car driver survived unhurt with support by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Officials by N.N.P.C inward Estate, Alapere, Lagos,” the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department Adebayo Taofiq said in a statement.

But the truck driver and his motor-boy ran away immediately after the fatal accident occurred, he said. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of Mack articulated 40 ft fully loaded container, while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure and rammed into a moving Nissan car on motion by N.N.P.C inward Alapere, Ogudu along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos,” LASTMA said.

“Lastma Alabi Olukayode (Zone 2, Ogudu/Alapere) disclosed that Lastma handed over the evacuated dead body (woman) to policemen from Alapere Police Station.” LASTMA officers, other first responders, and passers-by were involved in the rescue operations.