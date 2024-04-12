Jandor sympathizes with victims of Dosunmu Market fire

The Lagos PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has expressed his sympathy to the victims of the fire incident that razed the Dosunmu Market in Lagos Island.

The popular market was reported to have been consumed by fire earlier in the week with loss of property worth millions of naira. Government agencies have confirmed that the fire started from a shop where a generator set was being refueled while still on.

“I can only imagine the huge loss to traders and shop owners in the market. We must thank God that there was no loss of life. I wish to convey my sympathies to the victims and the leaders of the traders association in the market,” he said.

Dr. Adediran however admonished traders in the market to be more safety conscious considering the reported case of another fire incident around the market just two weeks ago. He called on the state government to consider giving out reasonable financial support to the victims to ameliorate their condition.