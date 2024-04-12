Junior Pope: Police recover three more bodies from boat mishap

Police authorities in Anambra State have recovered three more bodies from a boat accident involving a movie cast. Nollywood star Junior Pope Odonwodo was part of the crew that drowned in the boat mishap two days back.

While some crew members were yet to be found following the boat tragedy, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command Tochukwu Ikenga said three more bodies of members of the movie cast have been recovered. “Marine Police of Anambra State Command has recovered bodies of the three remaining victims of the unfortunate boat accident involving a movie cast,” he said in a Friday statement.

“Two of the bodies were recovered yesterday 11th April, 2024 while the last was washed in by the tide this morning.” The bodies have been deposited at a morgue in Asaba, Delta State while authorities of the guild of actors have also been informed about the recovery.

The spokesman quoted the state’s police commissioner Aderemi Adeoye as advising water commuters to be safety conscious while in transit. According to the commissioner, the police are fast-tracking the investigation into the accident.