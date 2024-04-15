Igbos in diaspora write Gov Uzodinma, seek support for Nnamdi Kanu’s release from detention

A group of Igbos in diaspora has formally written Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma pleading passionately for his intervention in the on-going struggle to get the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu released from detention by the Federal Government. The group solicited Uzodinma to be interested in the travails and trial of Kanu in treasonable felony by the federal government and join the bid for the way out of the logjam.

The group operating under the aegis of American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) asked the governor to have a change of heart in the matters of Kanu and throw his support for his release for genuine peace to reign in the South East Region. Their letter dated April 14, 2024 was signed by Dr. Sylvester Onyia, AVID President and Dr Godson Obiagwu as Secretary. The group claimed that the incerceration of Kanu by government has done havocs than good for all the Igbo speaking States and reiterated the need for his release to enable business and commercial activities bounce back for the people in the region.

In the letter, the group criticized the lukewarm attitude of the governor to insecurity in the region especially in Imo State where they claimed that several lives have been lost without any concrete response from the state government. The letter read in part, “A worrisome show of contempt for Igbos is covert conspiracies against the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) since his infamous extraordinary rendition from Kenya into Nigeria in the year 2021 and the persecution that ensued.

“It has become obvious that you do not want Mazi Nnamdi Kanu released from the unlawful incarceration the Federal Government of Nigeria subjected him to. “While we are aware that several meritorious applications had before now been made to the trial Federal High Court Judge for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on bail, we have come to the ugly realization that Your Excellency is behind the continual refusal of such bail applications. “You are aware that in so far as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains unlawfully detained in the Nigeria security service’s facilities, there would be no peace in Igbo land and the spate of youth restiveness and violence would know no bounds.

“Nigerians know how the infamous attempt at Kanu’s life under Operation Python Dance was planned and executed. “While we regret the entirety of your acts and deeds against Igbo nation and your secret vows to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu rots in detention, we honestly believe that you can turn over a new leaf. We therefore request that Your Excellency returns the Igbo spirit of ONYE AGHANA NWANNE YA and work toward peace in Igbo land. “And howsoever Your Excellency does it is not material to us provided there is a return to peace and tranquility.

“We are very optimistic that Your Excellency would have a change of heart and work towards peace in Igbo land”, the letter said.